To continue improving maintenance of the city’s parks and trail system, the Suwanee City Council recently approved $76,134 to purchase a 2023 Caterpillar compact track loader.

The 74.3 horsepower loader from Yancey Brothers in Austell has an operating capacity of 2,010 pounds.

Suwanee’s trail system continues to grow connecting nearly 400 acres of parkland from Georgia Pierce Park to Suwanee Creek Park, with paved and soft-surfaced multi-use trails.