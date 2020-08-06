Suwanee to participate in task force to prevent elder abuse

The purpose of the MDT is to “bring together both local and regional organizations (to include prosecution, law enforcement, governmental, regulatory, and social services) who may interact with, assist, serve, investigate, or enforce state and federal laws in cases where elderly or disabled adults may have been abused or taken advantage of” in order to accomplish a number of goals.

The program will increase awareness, provide ways to identify and report, and improve outcomes of investigations for at-risk adults. In addition, the effort will help identify opportunities and local resources with the ultimate objective to improve outcomes for elder persons and disabled adults who have been victimized while also safeguarding against future victimization.