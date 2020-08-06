Breaking News

State fines Fulton DA Howard for failing to disclose side job

X

Suwanee to participate in task force to prevent elder abuse

Suwanee joins other cities and the county to fight elder abuse. (Photo: Bita Honarvar/AJC)
Suwanee joins other cities and the county to fight elder abuse. (Photo: Bita Honarvar/AJC)

Gwinnett County | 47 minutes ago
By Kaaren Huppertz for the AJC

The Suwanee City Council recently voted to adopt a memorandum of understanding with the Office of the District Attorney Gwinnett Judicial Circuit to participate in a task force to prevent elder abuse. All Gwinnett cities with a police department are being invited to join the Gwinnett County Adult Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Multidisciplinary Team (MDT).

The purpose of the MDT is to “bring together both local and regional organizations (to include prosecution, law enforcement, governmental, regulatory, and social services) who may interact with, assist, serve, investigate, or enforce state and federal laws in cases where elderly or disabled adults may have been abused or taken advantage of” in order to accomplish a number of goals.

The program will increase awareness, provide ways to identify and report, and improve outcomes of investigations for at-risk adults. In addition, the effort will help identify opportunities and local resources with the ultimate objective to improve outcomes for elder persons and disabled adults who have been victimized while also safeguarding against future victimization.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.