Suwanee to elect three council members this November

Residents in Suwanee will vote this fall to elect three council members. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
Residents in Suwanee will vote this fall to elect three council members. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Residents in Suwanee will vote this fall to elect three council members: Post 3, currently held by Linnea Miller, Post 4 held by Beth Hilscher, and Post 5 held by Pete Charpentier.

Candidates interested in running for these council posts may qualify 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave. The qualifying fee for these positions is $270.

Advanced voting ahead of the Nov. 2 election day will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Oct. 12 – 16 and Oct. 18 – 23, and Monday through Friday Oct. 25 – 29 also at city hall.

Poll workers are needed for this election process. The city has set poll worker compensation at Training - $20; Early/Absentee Voting: Poll Worker $13 per hour; Election Day: Poll Manager $225; Assistant Poll Manager $140; Poll Worker $100.

