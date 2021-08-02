Suwanee to elect three council members this November

Candidates interested in running for these council posts may qualify 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave. The qualifying fee for these positions is $270.

Advanced voting ahead of the Nov. 2 election day will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Oct. 12 – 16 and Oct. 18 – 23, and Monday through Friday Oct. 25 – 29 also at city hall.