Suwanee to elect three council members this November

Residents in Suwanee will vote this fall to elect three council members: Post 3, currently held by Linnea Miller, Post 4 held by Beth Hilscher, and Post 5 held by Pete Charpentier.
Candidates interested in running for these council posts may qualify 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave. The qualifying fee for these positions is $270.
Advanced voting ahead of the Nov. 2 election day will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday Oct. 12 – 16 and Oct. 18 – 23, and Monday through Friday Oct. 25 – 29 also at city hall.
Poll workers are needed for this election process. The city has set poll worker compensation at Training - $20; Early/Absentee Voting: Poll Worker $13 per hour; Election Day: Poll Manager $225; Assistant Poll Manager $140; Poll Worker $100.