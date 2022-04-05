BreakingNews
Person hit, killed by MARTA train at Midtown station
Suwanee to build sidewalk at intersection of Settles Bridge and Moore roads

Suwanee recently approved a contract with to design and build a sidewalk at the intersection of Settles Bridge Road and Moore Road. (Googles Map)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a $438,600 contract with Peach State Construction Company to design and build a sidewalk at the intersection of Settles Bridge Road and Moore Road.

Peach State Construction will design a sidewalk along the western side of Moore Road from Hutchins Ferry Road to Settles Bridge Road and along the south side of Settles Bridge Road from Moore Road to Colony Point.

The sidewalk will be at least 5 feet wide except in a few spots where it will be built with a minimum 4-foot width.

After surveys are completed, the contractor will prepare construction plans, right-of-way plans, obtain permits and begin the construction phase.

