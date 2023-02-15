X
Dark Mode Toggle

Suwanee Sports Academy gets okay for outdoor storage

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Suwanee City Council recently approved a special use permit for outdoor storage at Suwanee Sports Academy, 3640 Burnette Road.

The permit allows for no more than four trailers to load and ship court and goal equipment for various basketball/volleyball tournaments throughout the year. This is a bit of retroactive approval since the Sports Academy already had two trailers at the front and two in the rear of the property. Code Enforcement noticed the trailers and initiated the need for a special use permit.

Approval came with several conditions including that the outdoor storage containers must be maintained in good condition. Rusty, damaged, or otherwise unsightly storage units/trailers must be removed from the property or promptly repaired/maintained. The outdoor storage is limited to no more than 4 trailers with a maximum size of 9-feet by 53-feet and cannot obstruct the flow of traffic around the building or be visible from the surrounding area.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Woman reported missing in Cherokee County found dead inside her car in lake5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Ex-DeKalb commissioner avoids prison time in federal extortion case
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia bill could end runoffs by deciding winners in general election
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: State files motion to sever 2 defendants with pregnant attorneys
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

YSL trial: State files motion to sever 2 defendants with pregnant attorneys
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ian Anderson: ‘I feel the motivation’ after a year of struggles
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Gwinnett to replace old bleachers at Shorty Howell Park
Gwinnett County DA office accepting applications for mentorship program
Gwinnett County hosting Black history events this month
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
How Braves spring training complex was restored after hurricane damage from Ian
11h ago
Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top