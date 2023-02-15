Suwanee Sports Academy gets okay for outdoor storage

The permit allows for no more than four trailers to load and ship court and goal equipment for various basketball/volleyball tournaments throughout the year. This is a bit of retroactive approval since the Sports Academy already had two trailers at the front and two in the rear of the property. Code Enforcement noticed the trailers and initiated the need for a special use permit.

Approval came with several conditions including that the outdoor storage containers must be maintained in good condition. Rusty, damaged, or otherwise unsightly storage units/trailers must be removed from the property or promptly repaired/maintained. The outdoor storage is limited to no more than 4 trailers with a maximum size of 9-feet by 53-feet and cannot obstruct the flow of traffic around the building or be visible from the surrounding area.