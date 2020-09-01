X

Suwanee sets qualifying to fill open council seat

Citizens in Suwanee will have the opportunity to elect a new council member Nov. 3. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Citizens in Suwanee will have the opportunity to elect a new council member Nov. 3. Candidates interested in qualifying for the position must complete forms and submit a fee of $270 between 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 and noon, Thursday, Sept. 10 at Suwanee City Hall, 330 Town Center Avenue.

Residents interested in voting in this election must register by Oct. 5. The election will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at City Hall. Advance Voting will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 12 through Oct. 30 also at Suwanee City Hall.

Information: www.suwanee.com/elections-eleccion.

