Suwanee sets qualifying to fill open council seat

Residents interested in voting in this election must register by Oct. 5. The election will be held 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at City Hall. Advance Voting will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 12 through Oct. 30 also at Suwanee City Hall.

Information: www.suwanee.com/elections-eleccion.