Suwanee selects artist, sculpture for Veterans Memorial

The artist interviewed numerous Veterans and service members before settling on a theme. According to Szabo’s description of the project, despite the diversity of Veteran experiences “yet one common thread was that they all saw their service in the military as a contribution to a greater good.”

“Greater Good” will consist of six forms representing branches of the military emerging from the reflecting pool in the park. “The forms gracefully slope together and support each other as they rise to cover a circular area with a curved seating bench, the walls of which sit level with the water of the pool,” stated Szabo.