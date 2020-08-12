Suwanee reduces revenue projections due to pandemic

Suwanee began the new fiscal year July 1 with a $13.4 million balanced operating budget representing a 3.3% decrease in operating expenditures as compared to FY 2020.
Suwanee’s $13,438,080 FY2021 budget includes 107 full-time and 16 part-time positions, a $40,000 cyber security program, $30,000 for new public works equipment, $55,000 to replace a police vehicle, $37,000 for new police equipment, $97,000 for police dispatch software upgrades and $10,000 for election equipment.
“Development of the FY2021 budget occurred as the financial realities of COVID-19 began to emerge. At this time, we do not know the full extent the pandemic will have on our revenues and expenses. As such, we took a very conservative financial approach for the FY2021 budget,” said Amie Sakmar, Suwanee Financial Services Director.
The city used 2008-2012 recession data to help come up with the reduction in revenue projections.
The FY2021 budget is based upon the proposed millage rate of 4.93 mills, the same rate adopted by the city the past eight years. The public may attend 3 public hearings prior to the adoption of the millage rate at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 13, as well as noon and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave. The rate will be set at the Aug. 25 council meeting following the final public hearing.
Additional budget information: Suwanee.com; click on the Open Budget icon from the homepage.