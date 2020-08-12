Suwanee reduces revenue projections due to pandemic

Suwanee’s $13,438,080 FY2021 budget includes 107 full-time and 16 part-time positions, a $40,000 cyber security program, $30,000 for new public works equipment, $55,000 to replace a police vehicle, $37,000 for new police equipment, $97,000 for police dispatch software upgrades and $10,000 for election equipment.

“Development of the FY2021 budget occurred as the financial realities of COVID-19 began to emerge. At this time, we do not know the full extent the pandemic will have on our revenues and expenses. As such, we took a very conservative financial approach for the FY2021 budget,” said Amie Sakmar, Suwanee Financial Services Director.