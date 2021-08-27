Suwanee postpones decision for homes on White Street

At the request of the applicant, the Suwanee City Council recently postponed a decision on a zoning request that would allow construction of 4 single family homes on about 0.85 acres at 653 White St. at the corner of White Street and Davis Street in Old Town.
The proposed homes would have a minimum 2,000 square feet. A new alley would be built behind the new homes to access parking in the rear. Construction would include sidewalks along White Street and street trees.
Suwanee’s planning department recommended approval with conditions. The applicant, Tonya Woods, requested the item be postponed. Public comment was withheld until the next city council meeting in September and no action was taken.
