Suwanee municipal court receives honors for queuing system

The Suwanee queue system manages the flow of court participants during check in and tracks other customers that come into the lobby on non-court days, including defendants reporting to the private probation company located in the building.

The queuing system allows customers to check-in remotely and wait in their vehicles until contacted on their mobile devices. Real time information allows the courts to open additional check-in windows when the number of customers exceeds a certain limit and contactless document scanning all contribute to a safer process.