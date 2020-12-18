Suwanee municipal court receives honors for queuing system

Suwanee Municipal Court’s new queuing program has helped the city gain recognition from The Georgia Municipal Court Clerks Council. The court’s efforts to mitigate risk due to the pandemic have earned the Program of the Year designation.
The Suwanee queue system manages the flow of court participants during check in and tracks other customers that come into the lobby on non-court days, including defendants reporting to the private probation company located in the building.
The queuing system allows customers to check-in remotely and wait in their vehicles until contacted on their mobile devices. Real time information allows the courts to open additional check-in windows when the number of customers exceeds a certain limit and contactless document scanning all contribute to a safer process.
“The queuing system allows us to minimize the number of people in the building and practice social distancing while still providing necessary services to our citizens,” said Jessica Roth, Director of Business Services at the City of Suwanee. “Beyond COVID-19, the system offers the ability to wait somewhere other than a waiting room, shortening the perceived wait time. The system also allows for employees to work remotely.”