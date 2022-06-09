ajc logo
Suwanee makes changes to court fines

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

To accommodate a new Municipal Court Bond/Fine schedule approved by Suwanee Chief Judge Norman Cuadra to amend administrative fees for the municipal court, the Suwanee City Council recently approved a new fee schedule ordinance.

The city has across the board raised the bond/fine fees and added a couple of new fees. Failure to appear fees will now cost $75 and warrants will increase from $125 to $200. Certified copies of a disposition replace the certified copy of citations for the same fee of $5. Finger print fees are $10.

Changes to Suwanee’s 2022 Municipal Court Cash Bond/Fine Schedule become effective immediately.

