Suwanee makes changes to court fines

To accommodate a new Municipal Court Bond/Fine schedule approved by Suwanee Chief Judge Norman Cuadra to amend administrative fees for the municipal court, the Suwanee City Council recently approved a new fee schedule ordinance.
The city has across the board raised the bond/fine fees and added a couple of new fees. Failure to appear fees will now cost $75 and warrants will increase from $125 to $200. Certified copies of a disposition replace the certified copy of citations for the same fee of $5. Finger print fees are $10.
Changes to Suwanee’s 2022 Municipal Court Cash Bond/Fine Schedule become effective immediately.
