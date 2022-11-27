Suwanee gathering old trophies for ultimate art project

Suwanee’s Ultimate Participation Trophy, to be created by artist Phil Proctor (creator of Suwanee’s famous goat herd), will be unveiled April 29 and 30 at the Suwanee Arts Festival. But before that can happen Proctor needs your old trophies.

“No trophy is too small, no amount of trophies are too few – drop off your old trophies and feel like a winner,” said Paxton in a statement.