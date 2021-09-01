ajc logo
Suwanee considering new ‘planned residential park neighborhood’ zoning

Suwanee is looking at creating a new special use zoning opportunity to be known as “Planned Residential Park Neighborhood.” (Courtesy CIty of Suwanee)
Suwanee is looking at creating a new special use zoning opportunity to be known as “Planned Residential Park Neighborhood.” (Courtesy CIty of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Suwanee is looking at creating a new special use zoning opportunity to be known as “Planned Residential Park Neighborhood.” According to city documents, the idea would be to “incentivize the preservation of sensitive environmental areas such as wetlands, streams and floodplains, promote the development of a robust neighborhood amenity package, and provide flexibility of design, while remaining density neutral.”

Design expectations would be included as part of the special use permit process for this kind of development. Applications would require plans showing the existing environmental conditions and plans showing placement of homes, roads, open spaces, recreation areas, stormwater facilities and conservation areas.

The city’s planning commission is expected to revisit the concept at their next meeting Sept. 7 before returning to the city council with recommendations.

