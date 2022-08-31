BreakingNews
UPDATE: Fire extinguished at downtown tower under construction
Suwanee Citizen’s Police Academy looking for participants

Participants in Suwanee's 2019 Citizen's Police Academy engaging in a traffic stop simulation.

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Suwanee’s police department is looking for participants for their second Citizen’s Police Academy of the year.

Through the free program, residents have the opportunity to patrol alongside an officer, and learn about their day-to-day operations. The program will also offer hands-on training in traffic stops, building searches, crime scene processing and narcotics identification, according to a press release.

Starting on Sept. 26, the seven-week program will be held every Monday from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Suwanee Police Training Center, 2966 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. Suwanee, GA 30024.

To learn more about the the program, visit the city of Suwanee’s website.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

