Suwanee Citizen’s Police Academy looking for participants

Through the free program, residents have the opportunity to patrol alongside an officer, and learn about their day-to-day operations. The program will also offer hands-on training in traffic stops, building searches, crime scene processing and narcotics identification, according to a press release.

Starting on Sept. 26, the seven-week program will be held every Monday from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Suwanee Police Training Center, 2966 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. Suwanee, GA 30024.