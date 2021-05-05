Suwanee celebrates renovations to Station Park

This pocket park next door to the police station offers a safe and fun location to watch trains traveling through the city. Renovations include artificial turf for cornhole, new seating, and a refurbished playground.

Suwanee’s bond-funded, open space initiative (approved by voters in 2001), provided five new parks and the Suwanee Creek Greenway extended. Over the past few years, the city’s focus has been on enhancing existing parks rather than adding new ones.