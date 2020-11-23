Suwanee awards contract for street resurfacing

The project will include milling, patching, resurfacing, and pavement markings on nearly 4 miles of various city streets including Rosewood View Drive, a portion of Suwanee Avenue, Bonneville Way, a portion of Ansley Park Drive, Sawmill Drive, Colony Point, a portion of Landover Crossing, Yosemite Court, Swiftwater Park Drive, Danielle Way, and Dunsford Circle.

The contract also includes the replacement of crosswalks on Northolt Parkway.