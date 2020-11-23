Suwanee awards contract for street resurfacing

The Suwanee City Council recently selected Allied Paving Contractors, Inc. for a $1,016,057 contract to complete street resurfacing. Six contractors submitted bids for the work with Allied Paving coming in as the lowest bidder.
The project will include milling, patching, resurfacing, and pavement markings on nearly 4 miles of various city streets including Rosewood View Drive, a portion of Suwanee Avenue, Bonneville Way, a portion of Ansley Park Drive, Sawmill Drive, Colony Point, a portion of Landover Crossing, Yosemite Court, Swiftwater Park Drive, Danielle Way, and Dunsford Circle.
The contract also includes the replacement of crosswalks on Northolt Parkway.
Funding comes from SPLOST with an additional $200,184 from the Georgia Department of Transportation as part of the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant Program.
Work is scheduled to begin this fall with a deadline for completion in April.