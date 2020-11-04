Suwanee approves zoning change for new homes on Main Street

Following a public hearing, the Suwanee City Council voted to approve a zoning change that will allow for the construction of 4 single family detached homes at the corner of Main Street and Stonecypher Road in Old Town. The .84 acre lot currently contains a home built in 1947 along with a detached garage.
The proposed homes will have a minimum 2,400 square feet with architectural designs compatible with the Old Town Design Guidelines. The maximum building height will be 35 feet. If possible, the developer is asked to preserve significant trees on the property.