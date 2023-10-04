Suwanee approves funding new Veteran’s Memorial plaques

In February, Suwanee approved the commissioning of a sculpture by artist Michael Szabo for the new Veteran’s Memorial at the city’s new park, Town Center on Main and DeLay Nature Park.

The city has initiated a commemorative plaque purchasing program, providing citizens with the opportunity to obtain wall plaques for veterans and active service members.

The Suwanee City Council recently approved $98,700 for Szabo to fabricate and install 300 commemorative plaques on the memorial walkway walls. Ultimately, the purchasing program will cover the cost of the plaques.