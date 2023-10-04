Exclusive
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP | Meet Atlanta’s first rapper, Mojo

Suwanee approves funding new Veteran’s Memorial plaques

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago
X

In February, Suwanee approved the commissioning of a sculpture by artist Michael Szabo for the new Veteran’s Memorial at the city’s new park, Town Center on Main and DeLay Nature Park.

The city has initiated a commemorative plaque purchasing program, providing citizens with the opportunity to obtain wall plaques for veterans and active service members.

The Suwanee City Council recently approved $98,700 for Szabo to fabricate and install 300 commemorative plaques on the memorial walkway walls. Ultimately, the purchasing program will cover the cost of the plaques.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Meet Atlanta’s first rapper, Mojo1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Your kindergartner just had an active shooter drill. Thank a Georgia lawmaker.
6h ago

80-year-old fatally shoots son-in-law, then himself in Cherokee, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
3h ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
3h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
5h ago
The Latest

Duluth accepting applications for citizens police academy
3h ago
Snellville police receive grant for special traffic unit
Gwinnett Chamber announces 2024 journey leadership class
Featured

Credit: TNS

Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
5h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top