Suwanee adopts city of civility program

The Suwanee City Council recently and unanimously adopted the Georgia Municipal Association’s City of Civility program. The pledge promises the city will practice and promote civility.

As stated on the GMA website, “The way we govern ourselves is often as important as the positions we take. Our collective decisions will be better when differing views have had the opportunity to be fully vetted and considered. All people have the right to be treated with respect, courtesy and openness. We value all input. We commit to conduct ourselves at all times with civility and courtesy to each other.”