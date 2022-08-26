Suwanee adds stormwater fee to property tax

In June, Suwanee City Council voted to enact a stormwater utility bill to help offset stormwater infrastructure costs. The extra fees will be used to operate the stormwater management program which includes maintaining pipes, ditches and repairing streams and ponds. Suwanee is expecting to use the fees for prevention and to make repairs to the stormwater system.

Homeowners with detached residences will pay around $89 per year, while those in attached housing such as townhomes will pay about $35.