Suwanee adds stormwater fee to property tax

Residents in Suwanee will vote this fall to elect three council members. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Residents in Suwanee will vote this fall to elect three council members. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Suwanee residents now have an added fee to their property tax bill.

In June, Suwanee City Council voted to enact a stormwater utility bill to help offset stormwater infrastructure costs. The extra fees will be used to operate the stormwater management program which includes maintaining pipes, ditches and repairing streams and ponds. Suwanee is expecting to use the fees for prevention and to make repairs to the stormwater system.

Homeowners with detached residences will pay around $89 per year, while those in attached housing such as townhomes will pay about $35.

Residents will see the extra fee added to their property tax bill in October, a spokesperson for the city said.

