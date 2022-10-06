Suwanee adding greenspace to Town Center Park on Main

The 25-acre site was purchased in 2002 as an early acquisition of the community-driven comprehensive park and open space initiative, according to a press release from the city. The city council approved the site as a future park in 2019.

City officials hope the two parks create a “neighborhood” to surround the Suwanee library, PlayTown Suwanee and Fire Station 13. The expansion will also result in the rerouting of Main Street and a median closure on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.