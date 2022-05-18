Suwanee accepting Porch Jam applications

The free event includes shuttle rides to at least four of these porch venues: Huthmakers, The Everett’s Music Barn, Mayor Burnette’s porch, Kim Porch, Burnette Rogers Pavilion and other porches in the Old Town area. Food trucks, beer and wine will be available.

Singers, duos and trios may apply to be considered for slots ranging from 15 minutes to no more than 30 minutes.