Suwanee accepting Porch Jam applications

Suwanee is seeking musicians to perform at the Summer Porch Jam. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

This year’s Suwanee Summer Porch Jam takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24. Event organizers are currently seeking musicians interested in performing at one of multiple locations throughout Old Town Suwanee.

The free event includes shuttle rides to at least four of these porch venues: Huthmakers, The Everett’s Music Barn, Mayor Burnette’s porch, Kim Porch, Burnette Rogers Pavilion and other porches in the Old Town area. Food trucks, beer and wine will be available.

Singers, duos and trios may apply to be considered for slots ranging from 15 minutes to no more than 30 minutes.

Applications: www.tinyurl.com/PorchJamApply.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
