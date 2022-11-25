ajc logo
Suwanee accepting community event applications

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Organizations interested in hosting an event, 5K or fun run at Suwanee Town Center Park in 2023 have until Dec. 1 to complete an application.

Applications are evaluated based on completeness, event layout, as well as impact of the event on city support services, environment, surrounding businesses, residents, health, welfare and safety. The city will also evaluate the frequency of the same or similar events as well as potential conflicts with previously approved events. Suwanee is looking at previous event history and events that will likely draw residents’ interest.

Approved applicants must attend mandatory online training in January. Application submission does not guarantee event acceptance. There is a $25 nonrefundable application fee.

Applications and all the guidelines: www.eventeny.com/events/applications/application/....

