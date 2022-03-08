Summit Chase Country Club opens farm-to-table restaurant, event venue

Rebranding as simply “Summit Chase,” the property will open its new restaurant, The Kitchen at Summit Chase, to the public on Wednesday, March 9.

The Kitchen at Summit Chase will feature farm-to-table cuisine with menus that will change frequently as new items come in season. Award-winning executive chef, Alex Friedman’s resume includes Asheville’s Biltmore Estate, Roswell’s Pastis Restaurant and Bar, Atlanta’s Anis Café & Bistro, Old Fourth Ward’s P’cheen International Bistro & Pub, and, most recently, Winder’s Bistro Off Broad.