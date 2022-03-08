Summit Chase Country Club opens farm-to-table restaurant, event venue

In 2021, Summit Chase Country Club sold its golf course in Snellville ahead of plans to build over 200 senior homes on the land. While retaining private membership programs and amenities, the organization recently announced plans to reopen the restaurant as a destination farm-to-table dining experience and special events venue.
Rebranding as simply “Summit Chase,” the property will open its new restaurant, The Kitchen at Summit Chase, to the public on Wednesday, March 9.
The Kitchen at Summit Chase will feature farm-to-table cuisine with menus that will change frequently as new items come in season. Award-winning executive chef, Alex Friedman’s resume includes Asheville’s Biltmore Estate, Roswell’s Pastis Restaurant and Bar, Atlanta’s Anis Café & Bistro, Old Fourth Ward’s P’cheen International Bistro & Pub, and, most recently, Winder’s Bistro Off Broad.
The club’s bar has also been remodeled and named The Pub at Summit Chase, and will feature craft cocktails, select wines and craft beers.
Summit Chase is currently available for booking private events with a capacity of up to 250, but will also soon enter Phases II and III of its renovations where it can accommodate much larger events. The first of these new spaces is anticipated to be The Barn at Summit Chase.
Summit Chase continues to offer tennis, swim & social memberships and the summer swim membership. Summit Chase is no longer offering a social dining membership, but the new restaurant will have a dining rewards program.
Additional information: thekitchenatsummitchase.com or follow @summitchase on Facebook and Instagram.
About the Author