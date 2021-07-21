Summer academy in Suwanee gives high school students glimpse into healthcare careers

Participants included students from Gwinnett high schools at Brookwood, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Discovery, Greater Atlanta Christian, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology, Lanier, McClure Health Science, North Gwinnett, Parkview, Paul Duke STEM, Shiloh and South Gwinnett. A home-schooled student, as well as students from the Georgia Connections Academy, Midtown International School, Clayton, Cobb, Forsyth and Fulton high schools also attended the camp.

A team of PCOM Georgia mentors led students during the free Summer Math and Science Academy in the biomedical sciences, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, and veterinary disciplines.