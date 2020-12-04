Sugar Hill to hold public hearings on 2021 budget

Sugar Hill’s mayor and city council will hold public hearings for the 2021 Capital Improvement and Operations Proposed Budget at the city council work session at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7 and at the city council meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 in Council Chambers of City Hall, 5039 West Broad St. The budget will be considered for approval at the Dec. 14 meeting.