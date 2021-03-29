Sugar Hill seeks input from public on city communications

The anonymous survey seeks to determine how the public is currently receiving information, how they would like to receive information in the future, what type of information they prefer to receive, and how often they would like to be given that information.

One survey question seeks to determine what topics are of greatest interest to the public including the opportunity to indicate all or some of the following: development projects, planning documents, meetings and agendas, events and concerts, recreational programming, and general city operations (construction updates, improvements, etc).