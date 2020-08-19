Sugar Hill seeks high school students for youth council

Interested applicants must be available to attend a virtual interview session 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 and, if selected, be available to attend virtual meetings and/or physical meetings once 6-foot social distancing rules are lifted each Wednesday 5:30 to 7 p.m. Applicants must be current sophomores or juniors in high school and be willing to commit 15 to 20 hours a month to meetings and meeting preparation, special events, volunteer activities, and other responsibilities. Priority is given to residents who live within Sugar Hill city limits.

Information: www.cityofsugarhill.com/youth-council/.