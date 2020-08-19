Breaking News

Sugar Hill seeks high school students for youth council

Sugar Hill’s 2018-2019 Youth Council with city leaders. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Sugar Hill Youth Council is designed to help high school students learn how and why local government works and why participation in the process is important to democratic governance. The city is accepting applications now through 5 p.m. Aug. 21. Early application submissions are encouraged and will be taken into consideration.

Interested applicants must be available to attend a virtual interview session 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 and, if selected, be available to attend virtual meetings and/or physical meetings once 6-foot social distancing rules are lifted each Wednesday 5:30 to 7 p.m. Applicants must be current sophomores or juniors in high school and be willing to commit 15 to 20 hours a month to meetings and meeting preparation, special events, volunteer activities, and other responsibilities. Priority is given to residents who live within Sugar Hill city limits.

Information: www.cityofsugarhill.com/youth-council/.

