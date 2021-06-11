Sugar Hill seeks artwork for Sugar Rush Festival juried show

Sugar Hill is planning ahead for the city’s Sugar Rush Festival to be held Oct. 16-17 by recruiting artists now to submit artwork for their juried art show.
Artwork will be displayed Oct. 10 through Nov. 5. Cash prizes available for Best in Show, Second and Third Place, and People’s Choice.
Deadline to apply is July 16. The application is free, but selected artists will be charged a $35 entrance fee. Complete details and application: www.cityofsugarhill.com/sugar-rush-artist-form/.
The Sugar Rush Festival features art, love music, performances, artist demonstrations, food and craft vendors.