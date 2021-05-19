Sugar Hill releases architectural design for restroom, pavilion at 22-acre park

The lower pond on the property has been the focus of recent investigative work by the city’s geotechnical engineer and will need to be rebuilt in its entirety to ensure safe operation for recreational use. The dam of the lower pond has been cored and evaluated with a report coming soon.

Work to create Sugar Hill’s new passive park began in 2017. Based on community input, the park is set to include a parking lot, pavilion, pond repairs, walking paths, and restroom building.