Sugar Hill opens Gold Mine Park

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sugar Hill recently celebrated the opening of Gold Mine Park, the latest entrance point to the planned 16.5-mile Sugar Hill Greenway that will connect downtown to neighborhoods, schools and parks.

The new 9.2-acre park along Level Creek Road contains densely forested trails crossing Level Creek over boardwalks and bridges, an overlook of Simmons Mine, an inactive gold mine from the 1800s through the early 1900s, restrooms and parking.

Many of Sugar Hill’s initial settlers were seeking gold near the Chattahoochee River. According to the city, “although the gold has been long depleted, hikers can enjoy a beautiful part of Sugar Hill’s unique history.”

Information about Gold Mine Park and other Sugar Hill Greenway trailheads: http://sugarhillgreenway.com/.

