Sugar Hill opens Gold Mine Park

The new 9.2-acre park along Level Creek Road contains densely forested trails crossing Level Creek over boardwalks and bridges, an overlook of Simmons Mine, an inactive gold mine from the 1800s through the early 1900s, restrooms and parking.

Many of Sugar Hill’s initial settlers were seeking gold near the Chattahoochee River. According to the city, “although the gold has been long depleted, hikers can enjoy a beautiful part of Sugar Hill’s unique history.”