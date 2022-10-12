ajc logo
X

Sugar Hill needs input on parks and rec study

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Sugar Hill is conducting a comprehensive Parks, Recreation and Greenspace User Study.

Survey questions, taking about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, ask respondents how often they visit the city’s various parks and amenities and what kind of activities they use at local parks, including facilities outside Sugar Hill.

Additional questions ask what might prevent respondents from using Sugar Hill’s parks and recreational facilities. Do you feel safe? Do you need public transportation to and from parks? Are the facilities too far from your home, etc?

The survey also provides an opportunity to include additional comments.

Complete the survey: https://cityofsugarhill.com/park-rec-survey/.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Police

Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history 3h ago

Credit: AJC

Where to watch Georgia’s U.S. Senate debate
13h ago

Credit: Tyler Sizemore

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
13m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar for the AJC

The Jolt: The good news for Stacey Abrams in her bad poll result
13h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar for the AJC

The Jolt: The good news for Stacey Abrams in her bad poll result
13h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Construction Ready accepting applications for Gwinnett job training
2h ago
Suwanee approves veterinary clinic on Buford Highway
3h ago
Gwinnett police “taking back” unwanted medications on Oct. 29
Featured

Jury selection begins in Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s trial
3h ago
Georgia legend Vince Dooley home from hospital
7h ago
After a century of service, hospital enters final steps before closing
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top