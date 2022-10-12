Sugar Hill needs input on parks and rec study

Sugar Hill is conducting a comprehensive Parks, Recreation and Greenspace User Study.
Survey questions, taking about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, ask respondents how often they visit the city’s various parks and amenities and what kind of activities they use at local parks, including facilities outside Sugar Hill.
Additional questions ask what might prevent respondents from using Sugar Hill’s parks and recreational facilities. Do you feel safe? Do you need public transportation to and from parks? Are the facilities too far from your home, etc?
The survey also provides an opportunity to include additional comments.
Complete the survey: https://cityofsugarhill.com/park-rec-survey/.
