Sugar Hill invites citizens to help plan 2039 comp plan

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago
X

Sugar Hill is launching “ENVISION100,” a comprehensive plan update. Residents and those who work in the area are invited to join community roundtables to connect and collaborate with fellow citizens on the city’s future.

Community roundtables will be made up of 5 to 8 people. Groups will discuss topics important in shaping the community: greenspace, housing, mobility and more. The 2039 comprehensive plan update, to be completed in February 2024, will envision the city’s future as it might be on its 100-year birthday.

Join a community roundtable at www.cityofsugarhill.com/.../community-roundtable.../.

