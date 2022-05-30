ajc logo
X

Sugar Hill Greenway taking shape

Paving along the segment of Sugar Hill’s Greenway Trail between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Level Creek Road has been completed. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Combined ShapeCaption
Paving along the segment of Sugar Hill’s Greenway Trail between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Level Creek Road has been completed. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
7 minutes ago

Paving along the segment of Sugar Hill’s Greenway Trail between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Level Creek Road has been completed. The contractor has been grading the shoulders and stabilizing any remaining disturbed areas with mulch.

Concrete connections from the asphalt sections to PIB and Level Creek Road have just been completed. Signage, bollards and other features will be installed before final approval. This segment between PIB and Level Creek Road should be open by the end of May.

The greenway contains 11.5-linear miles of green space and will be connected by nearly 16 miles of walking and biking trails weaving in and around the city. The first trail segment was completed in 2018 along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and connects downtown with three parks and two trailhead parking lots clockwise from downtown to Gwinnett Church and westward to Whitehead Road.

Most of this first phase is constructed using SPLOST funds.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech baseball placed in NCAA regional with overall top-seed Tennessee6h ago
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old
6h ago
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
8h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
7h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
7h ago
Al Horford's wait over, NBA Finals moment looms with Celtics
6h ago
The Latest
Duluth to host city cleanup day
12h ago
Peachtree Corners entrepreneur keeping Veterans’ stories alive
Developer reveals plan for Forum in Peachtree Corners
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top