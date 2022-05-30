Sugar Hill Greenway taking shape

Concrete connections from the asphalt sections to PIB and Level Creek Road have just been completed. Signage, bollards and other features will be installed before final approval. This segment between PIB and Level Creek Road should be open by the end of May.

The greenway contains 11.5-linear miles of green space and will be connected by nearly 16 miles of walking and biking trails weaving in and around the city. The first trail segment was completed in 2018 along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and connects downtown with three parks and two trailhead parking lots clockwise from downtown to Gwinnett Church and westward to Whitehead Road.