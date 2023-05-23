X

Sugar Hill gas utility customers need to renew budget billing

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
17 minutes ago

Sugar Hill offers a program that allows customers to pay a level amount monthly gas utility bill. Much like other, larger utility companies, the city averages customers’ monthly bill and flattens out the peaks and valleys to achieve a consistent monthly bill.

Customers can pair the budget billing program with an automated payment option. The city will continue to read gas meters as usual, and customers will receive information on actual usage.

Renewal of the budget billing plan is not an automatic process. Each customer must fill out and sign a new agreement each year. All budget billing applications must be filled out and turned in no later than June 9. The next opportunity to participate in the budget billing program will be April – May 2024.

Details: www.cityofsugarhill.com/2023-budget-billing-program/.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
