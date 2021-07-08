ajc logo
Sugar Hill encouraging donations of gently used medical equipment

A volunteer team from Parkview HOSA helped sort, wash and organize the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children warehouse. (Courtesy Friends of Disabled Adults and Children)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

Sugar Hill is reminding residents to consider donating gently used home medical equipment to FODAC (Friends of Disabled Adults & Children). The city recently held a drop-off event, but donations can be accepted anytime at several locations in Gwinnett including ones in Buford, Duluth and Lawrenceville.

When donating wheelchairs, wheelchair parts or other medical supplies, including prosthetics or orthoses, FODAC’s team of volunteers refurbishes and customizes the equipment to fit the person in need.

Volunteers and financial donations are also welcomed.

Complete list of items needed: www.fodac.org. Drop off locations: www.fodac.org/dropoff.

