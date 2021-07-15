ajc logo
X

Sugar Hill delays decision on 252-apartment development

A rendering of the 252-apartment development proposed on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Price Road. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
Caption
A rendering of the 252-apartment development proposed on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Price Road. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Gwinnett County
By Tyler Wilkins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Sugar Hill officials held off on making a decision Monday that would allow a developer to construct a large residential development on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Price Road.

RSJIT Properties LLC plans to build 12 two-story buildings with 252 apartment units on about 27.7 acres. At the developer’s request, City Council tabled taking action on the rezoning that would allow the developer to build the apartments.

Officials in the Gwinnett city are set to approve or deny the rezoning at an August meeting.

Representatives for the developer declined Monday to share more details with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the proposed development.

A site plan for the 252-apartment development submitted to the City of Sugar Hill. Amenities would include a swimming pool, exercise facility, business center and dog park. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)
Caption
A site plan for the 252-apartment development submitted to the City of Sugar Hill. Amenities would include a swimming pool, exercise facility, business center and dog park. (Courtesy City of Sugar Hill)

According to plans submitted to the city, each apartment would have one, two or three bedrooms. The units would range in size from 600 to 1,400 square feet.

If approved, the city’s planning department recommends that the developer be required to build a left-turn lane and improve pedestrian crossings at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and North Price Road. The developer could also pay Sugar Hill $50,000 to make the improvements.

The development would have an entrance gate, private roads and 404 parking spaces, according to the submission. Amenities would include a clubhouse, exercise facility, business center, swimming pool and dog park.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
2
Lilburn approves millage rate, property taxes to rise slightly
3
Road resurfacing on Holcomb Bridge to slow drivers in Peachtree Corners
4
Facing legal action, Gwinnett County bans billboard applications for 60
5
28 townhomes coming to Sugar Hill
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top