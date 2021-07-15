Sugar Hill delays decision on 252-apartment development

Sugar Hill officials held off on making a decision Monday that would allow a developer to construct a large residential development on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Price Road.
RSJIT Properties LLC plans to build 12 two-story buildings with 252 apartment units on about 27.7 acres. At the developer’s request, City Council tabled taking action on the rezoning that would allow the developer to build the apartments.
Officials in the Gwinnett city are set to approve or deny the rezoning at an August meeting.
Representatives for the developer declined Monday to share more details with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the proposed development.
According to plans submitted to the city, each apartment would have one, two or three bedrooms. The units would range in size from 600 to 1,400 square feet.
If approved, the city’s planning department recommends that the developer be required to build a left-turn lane and improve pedestrian crossings at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and North Price Road. The developer could also pay Sugar Hill $50,000 to make the improvements.
The development would have an entrance gate, private roads and 404 parking spaces, according to the submission. Amenities would include a clubhouse, exercise facility, business center, swimming pool and dog park.