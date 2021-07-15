Sugar Hill delays decision on 252-apartment development

According to plans submitted to the city, each apartment would have one, two or three bedrooms. The units would range in size from 600 to 1,400 square feet.

If approved, the city’s planning department recommends that the developer be required to build a left-turn lane and improve pedestrian crossings at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and North Price Road. The developer could also pay Sugar Hill $50,000 to make the improvements.

The development would have an entrance gate, private roads and 404 parking spaces, according to the submission. Amenities would include a clubhouse, exercise facility, business center, swimming pool and dog park.