Sugar Hill Art/History Museum nearing official opening

The History Museum will include a research room for members of the community to explore their genealogical heritage. Visitors will be able to Inspect various artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia that highlight the community’s churches, schools, volunteer fire department, Native American culture, gold mining and moonshining history, diversity and Black American history, and the impact by and affiliation with the creation of Lake Lanier.

Through a partnership with the Black Women’s Association of Sugar Hill the first special exhibit, for Black History Month, will focus on Black American contributions to the community.