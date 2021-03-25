X

Sugar Hill approves roadway improvements project contract

Sugar Hill recently approved a $765,597 contract with Allied Paving Contractors, Inc. for the city’s 2020-2021 Roadway Improvements Project. File Photo
Gwinnett County | 50 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Sugar Hill recently approved a $765,597 contract with Allied Paving Contractors, Inc. for the city’s 2020-2021 Roadway Improvements Project. Allied Paving was the lowest of 6 bidders to complete the road repairs including sealing, milling, patching, resurfacing, valve and manhole adjustments and restriping.

The following streets are expected to receive improvements under this contract: Princeton Oaks Drive, Megan Court, Hunters Oak Trail, Bankside Court, Amberside Court, Amberside Lane, Riverside Walk Drive, River Ridge Lane, Appling Road, Frontier Drive, Forest Green Way, White Oak Drive, Frontier Way, Frontier Trail, Davis Street, Mountain Ridge Way, Spring Willow Drive, Grand Loop Road, Eagles Rest Trail, Summer Breeze Lane, and Long Needle Court.

