Sugar Hill approves final greenway trail plan

The city’s previous plans include the Sugar Hill Greenway Master Plan (2016), the Sugar Hill SR 20 Corridor Study (2018), the Sugar Hill Downtown Master Plan LCI (2018), and the Gwinnett County Trails Master Plan (2018). This plan supports the Sugar Loop Greenway concept by adding an east-west connection along the Ga. 20 corridor from Pinedale Circle to Buford Highway to improve access from neighborhoods to downtown, local businesses, and the future greenway. It also includes the north-south connection between downtown and Richland Creek that will form part of the Sugar Loop Greenway.

Detailed information: www.cityofsugarhill.com/sugarhilltrail/.