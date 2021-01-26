Sugar Hill announces streets to be resurfaced in 2021

Sugar Hill is currently receiving bids for the city’s Roadway Resurfacing and Repairs Project. Road repairs will include sealing, milling, patching, resurfacing, valve and manhole adjustments and restriping.
The contract is expected to resurface and repair Long Needle Court, Princeton Oaks Drive, Megan Court, Hunters Oak Trail, Bankside Court, Amberside Court, Amberside Lane, Riverside, Walk Drive, River Ridge Lane, Appling Road, Frontier Drive, Forest Green Way, White Oak Drive, Frontier Way, Frontier Trail, Davis Street, Mountain Ridge Way, Spring Willow Drive, Grand Loop Road, Eagles Rest Trail and Summer Breeze Lane.