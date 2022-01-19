Success in Peachtree Corners leads AI developer to join 5G Open Innovation Lab

In June 2021, Israeli-based Brodmann17, brought their technology to Curiosity Lab’s Level 3 autonomous test vehicle to test its software-only perception technology for assisted driving in real world conditions.

“Our partnership with the City of Peachtree Corners and our ability to test and develop our technologies in a real-world environment, along with real connected infrastructure and data analysis, has been invaluable,” stated Adi Pinhas, Brodmann17 Co-Founder and CEO.