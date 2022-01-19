Hamburger icon
Success in Peachtree Corners leads AI developer to join 5G Open Innovation Lab

Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab partner Brodmann17 has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab) after several months of successful tests of its state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System technology in the city. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)
Peachtree Corners' Curiosity Lab partner Brodmann17 has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab) after several months of successful tests of its state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System technology in the city. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab partner Brodmann17 has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab) after several months of successful tests of its state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System technology in the city.

In June 2021, Israeli-based Brodmann17, brought their technology to Curiosity Lab’s Level 3 autonomous test vehicle to test its software-only perception technology for assisted driving in real world conditions.

“Our partnership with the City of Peachtree Corners and our ability to test and develop our technologies in a real-world environment, along with real connected infrastructure and data analysis, has been invaluable,” stated Adi Pinhas, Brodmann17 Co-Founder and CEO.

In October 2021, Brodmann17 joined the Seattle-based 5GOILab, to bring its technology to corporate partners Accenture, Dell, Intel, Microsoft and T-Mobile. The 5GOILab allows innovators, researchers, enterprises and governments to collaborate, develop, test and deploy new ways to use 5G and 5G-enabled technologies.

“We’re proud that this level of new collaboration with major technology names was fostered right here in our ecosystem – reflecting why so many international companies have been flocking to the heart of Silicon Orchard,” said Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Chief Technology Officer and Assistant City Manager.

Additional details: https://ptccity.com/B17.

About the Author

