Southeast Festivals and Events Association recognizes Suwanee

The Southeast Festivals and Events Association recently recognized Suwanee with three 2021 awards. The city took home Best COVID Community Response, Best Social Media for Top This! and Best T-Shirt for Spring Break 2020.
According to the city, “festivals and events throughout the region were recognized for their strength, resilience, and creativity while trying to lift local economies and bring communities together safely with their reimagined events in our new socially distant world.”
Two of the city’s vendors nominated by the city also won in their categories: Sponsor of the Year - Quantum National Bank, and Best Supporting Member – Eventeny.
The Southeast Festivals and Events Association is a 501(c)6 membership-based organization comprised of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers. They host educational sessions, networking opportunities, award recognition, and additional events throughout the year.