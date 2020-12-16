Snellville working to make greenway crossing safer

Initial efforts will include lowering the speed limit to 30 mph, creating a designated turn lane, adding signage and lights at the crosswalk, and lighting the area better. A roundabout near the police station is planned for The Grove at Towne Center which will also slow traffic.

Phase 1 of the Greenway will start at City Hall, go through the Historic City Cemetery, cross into Wisteria Plaza and behind the offices on Wisteria Drive. The greenway will cross back over Wisteria Drive at Tim Stewart Funeral Home and into The Grove.