Snellville water tower set for 2023 demolition

The blue water tower, nestled within the Nob Hill subdivision west of Ga. 124/Scenic Highway in Snellville, will be removed in late 2022 or 2023 to make way for a new pump station.
The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources is working on a multi-phased project that includes removal of the water tower. The project’s design phase will be complete by early 2021 and the project will go to bid later that year, county officials said. Construction on the new required pump station will begin in the first quarter of 2022.
Gwinnett officials estimate it should take two to three weeks to remove the tower.