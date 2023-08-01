Exclusive
Georgia teen who died of brain-eating amoeba dreamed of going to UGA

Snellville votes to hold steady property tax rate

Gwinnett County
By
1 hour ago
X

The city of Snellville is holding its property tax rate steady at 4 mills, which could mean an increase in the tax bill for some residents with higher assessed property value over the previous year.

The average home value in Snellville is about $298,000, meaning a $476 tax bill for the average homeowner, according to a press release. The property tax rate, or “millage,” equals $1 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value.

In June, the city approved a budget of $15.33 million, an increase from last year’s budget.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

BACK TO SCHOOL: These 6 districts across metro Atlanta head back to class today9m ago

Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Cobb
1h ago

Credit: AP

Biotech company settles with family of Henrietta Lacks, whose HeLa cells uphold medicine
8m ago

Credit: Contributed

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia teen who died of brain-eating amoeba dreamed of going to UGA
5h ago

Credit: Contributed

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia teen who died of brain-eating amoeba dreamed of going to UGA
5h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: White House hopefuls heading to Georgia as Trump charges loom
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Gwinnett district commissioners hosting town halls in August
21h ago
Gateway85 to lower 2023 millage rate
Peachtree Corners joins federal grant program
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top