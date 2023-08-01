Snellville votes to hold steady property tax rate

The city of Snellville is holding its property tax rate steady at 4 mills, which could mean an increase in the tax bill for some residents with higher assessed property value over the previous year.

The average home value in Snellville is about $298,000, meaning a $476 tax bill for the average homeowner, according to a press release. The property tax rate, or “millage,” equals $1 of tax for each $1,000 of assessed property value.

In June, the city approved a budget of $15.33 million, an increase from last year’s budget.