Snellville refuses to raise millage rate sixth year in a row

Following a series of public hearings, Snellville’s Mayor and City Council voted to approve a millage rate of 4.588 mills. This is the sixth year in a row the city has adopted the same millage rate.
Perhaps not surprising to Snellville residents who sit in traffic each day, the city’s tax digest has exploded from $8.86 million just five years ago, to a very robust $37,407,834 today.
"City officials continue to look for ways to better manage the growth of the city and the rising cost of services to keep a stable millage rate," said City Manager Butch Sanders.
“It is a goal mayor and council to keep taxes low and still provide a great quality of life for our residents,” added Mayor Barbara Bender.
Residents with a home valued at $200,000 will pay $367.04 in city taxes.
In June, the city approved a balanced budget of $13,063,295.