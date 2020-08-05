Breaking News

Roommate accused of killing Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford seeks bond

X

Snellville refuses to raise millage rate sixth year in a row

Snellville voted to approve a millage rate of 4.588 mills, the same rate as the past six years. (Courtesy City of Snellville)
Snellville voted to approve a millage rate of 4.588 mills, the same rate as the past six years. (Courtesy City of Snellville)

Gwinnett County | 49 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Following a series of public hearings, Snellville’s Mayor and City Council voted to approve a millage rate of 4.588 mills. This is the sixth year in a row the city has adopted the same millage rate.

Perhaps not surprising to Snellville residents who sit in traffic each day, the city’s tax digest has exploded from $8.86 million just five years ago, to a very robust $37,407,834 today.

"City officials continue to look for ways to better manage the growth of the city and the rising cost of services to keep a stable millage rate," said City Manager Butch Sanders.

“It is a goal mayor and council to keep taxes low and still provide a great quality of life for our residents,” added Mayor Barbara Bender.

Residents with a home valued at $200,000 will pay $367.04 in city taxes.

In June, the city approved a balanced budget of $13,063,295.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.