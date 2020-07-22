Snellville public hearings to review proposed 2020 millage rate

The city will conduct three public hearings on this tax increase at 7:30 p.m. July 27, 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at City Hall, 2342 Oak Road.

This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 4.588 mills, an increase of 0.108 mills over the rollback rate, but the same millage rate as last year. To avoid this tentative tax increase, the millage rate would need to be set at the rollback rate of 4.480 mills.