Snellville police hosting drug take-back day

The Snellville Police Department will host a drug take-back event on Oct. 28.
The department will allow residents to discard of unused or expired medications by dropping them into collection boxes.
Medications can be left in original containers, with or without the labels, a city press release said. Needles or other sharp objects cannot be disposed of in the boxes.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Snellville Police Department. A second drop-off location will be available at Westside Baptist Church, 2925 Main St. W. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest