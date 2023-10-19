BreakingNews
Fire call at apartments leads Gwinnett police to child stabbed to death

Snellville police hosting drug take-back day

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

Gwinnett County
By
16 minutes ago

The Snellville Police Department will host a drug take-back event on Oct. 28.

The department will allow residents to discard of unused or expired medications by dropping them into collection boxes.

Medications can be left in original containers, with or without the labels, a city press release said. Needles or other sharp objects cannot be disposed of in the boxes.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Snellville Police Department. A second drop-off location will be available at Westside Baptist Church, 2925 Main St. W. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot

TOP LOCAL STORY
Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Trump Georgia case2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Fire call at Gwinnett apartments leads investigators to child stabbed to death
10m ago

Credit: Sara Gregory

Audit will investigate whether DeKalb is mixing recycling and trash
3h ago

Midtown site for luxury condo tower Opus Place listed for foreclosure
14m ago

Midtown site for luxury condo tower Opus Place listed for foreclosure
14m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Investigation dismisses ‘Totes Legit’ complaints against Georgia voters
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Suwanee

Suwanee hires consultant to help with public art fundraising
3h ago
Dam dinner to support the arts in Suwanee
19h ago
Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society dives into mysteries of Lake Lanier
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
16h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top