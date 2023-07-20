Snellville police accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy

Gwinnett County
The Snellville Police Department is hosting its Citizens Police Academy and is looking for participants to join the program.

The nine-week program is designed to educate citizens about the risks and responsibilities of police officers. Some classes will include trainings in domestic violence, firearms safety, traffic stops and driving under the influence. Participants will also have the opportunity to complete a ride along with an officer.

The session will run from Sept. 7 through Nov. 2, with classes taking place every Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

The free program is open to Snellville-area residents who are at least 18 years old. Applications, which are due by Aug. 28, can be found on the city’s website or at the Snellville Police Department. For more information about the program, visit the city’s website.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

